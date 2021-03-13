Windy and rainy Sunday in store for the region

Let’s get this out of the way right away: it’s going to rain just about ALL of Sunday. That’s not really why we’re Weather Aware, though. This isn’t severe weather and for most of the area, flooding won’t really be a concern.

I am a bit more concerned about the peak wind gusts and the consistency of the strong wind on Sunday, though. As it stands Saturday evening, only a few areas are under a Wind Advisory for Sunday. That may change.

Peak wind speeds could reach over 50 mph again Sunday, much like what we encountered the middle of the week. With some minor damage and power outages occurring the other day as a result, I think it’s important to mention.

Additionally, the soil is pretty wet after 1-2″ inches of rain will fall during the first part of Sunday. Wind could push some trees over that aren’t fully cemented because of the wet soil. Be prepared for a rainy and windy Sunday. Conditions will gradually improve Monday.