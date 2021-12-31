Winter Storm Warning ahead of ice, sleet, and snow Saturday

A Winter Storm Warning is now in place for areas north of the immediate metro area. Other areas in a Winter Weather Advisory. The difference? Amounts of snow and types of precipitation will dictate what watch, warning, or advisory you’re under. Impacts will still be felt far and wide during the day Saturday.

Things will start out with snow to the north (hence the Winter Storm Warning,) and a mix of wintry precip to the south. That will cut the snow totals down a bit.

Snow will begin to transition a bit more sometime by mid morning or early afternoon, depending on where you live. This is when conditions will rapidly deteriorate.

New Year’s Eve plans still remain OK, but travel will be much more difficult during the day Saturday.

Let’s start out with the timing for each of our forecast zones. Northern MO looks to start out with sleet early in the morning Saturday, but transitions to snow much more quickly than the other local areas. That’s why the snow totals will be much higher in these areas.

Sleet will be the main precip type in the immediate metro area for a longer period on Saturday. That’s why waking up in the morning you’re likely to hear ice pellets hitting your window. Snow will mix in as well, but won’t fully change over until lunch time and continue most of the evening.

Areas south of the immediate metro have a larger layer of warm air above the surface for a bit longer. Freezing rain and an icy glaze are a bit more prolonged here before the full transition to snow by the evening.

Overall, not much has changed with the overall thinking and evolution of this storm. There will be more icy precipitation south and east of the immediate metro. Snow totals get higher north and west where the transition to snow occurs more quickly. Bottom line: cold air and wintry weather will impact your travel and plans on Saturday as temperatures fall into the single digits by the evening with windblown snow throughout the day.