KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Kansas City Metro area.

The warning goes into effect starting at midnight.

The National Weather Service and FOX4 Meteorologists predict a winter storm that is expected to move into the Kansas City metro late Wednesday and impact the area for much of the day Thursday.

Rain may start as early as Wednesday afternoon before it transitions to sleet and freezing rain overnight. Precipitation will eventually transition to snow from northwest of the metro to the southeast.

The National Weather Service said dangerous travel conditions are expected. The Missouri Department of Transportation has already warned drivers that the roads will likely be in worse condition during this storm than in previous ones because of the rain that will fall first.