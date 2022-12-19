KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area will be under a Winter Storm Watch for snow and more expected later this week.

The National Weather Service issued the watch Monday afternoon, several days in advance. The watch will be in effect from Thursday morning to Friday evening for majority of the Kansas City region.

Meteorologists say heavy snow is possible this week, just before the Christmas holiday. The NWS is predicting 4-6 inches of snow is possible, and FOX4’s Weather Team is forecasting 2-6 inches at this time.

Additionally winds could gust as high as 45-50 mph.

FOX4’s Weather Team said this combination of accumulating snow and strong winds could make travel conditions dangerous Thursday and Friday across the Midwest.

Wind Chill Watch

There is also a wind chill watch in effect from Thursday morning through Saturday morning for the Kansas City region.

Dangerously cold wind chills are expected this week, with temperatures feeling like they are below zero for roughly 72 hours. The NWS said wind chill temperatures could drop as low as 35 below zero.

With wind chill temperatures like this, experts stress the importance of bundling up, dressing in multiple layers and covering all exposed skin if you have to go outside during this period. Watch for signs of frostbite and other cold weather injuries if you’re outdoors.

FOX4 will continue to monitor this storm as it develops, both on air and online.

