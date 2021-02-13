Winter weather advisories, wind chill warnings for Sunday and Monday

It seems like every day there’s a new level of cold air that we have to deal with. Today’s newest headline (and one that will stick around for a little while longer) is a Wind Chill Warning.

Sunday morning (and probably another couple of mornings,) we will look for between -20 and -30 degree wind chills. This causes frostbite in 30 min or less!

Our next headline for Sunday and Monday is a winter weather advisory. Many locations around the immediate metro will deal with light bursts of snow for 2 days straight.

As temperatures hover around 0 during the day Sunday, we’ll begin the day with a light burst of snow. Initially, I think the dry air will be difficult to overcome for any accumulation, but then finally we have snow begin to fall and stick fairly quickly.

It will be difficult for the snow to fully quit at any point Sunday into early Monday, but we’ll have times that are a bit more robust than others. Another light burst is expected early Monday before it finally calls it quits later in the day.

It will not take much for accumulating snowfall to develop in this cold environment. Our issue over the last few systems this week has been the dry air that brings a 4″ total day down to about 2 inches. I think that’s possible yet again. The better chance looks to be south. We will keep you posted on updated totals as the snow begins to fall Sunday morning.