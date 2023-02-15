KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The entire Kansas City metro is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 3 p.m. Thursday.

A sleet/ice mix will transition to snow by Thursday morning. A dusting to 2” of snow and a glaze of ice is possible in the Kansas City area, with heavier snows in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, according to the FOX4 Weather team.

People driving into work or school Thursday morning should expect slick road conditions and allow for extra time heading to your destination. Be sure to slow down and use caution while traveling.

FOX4 Meteorologist Joe Lauria said there are many things that need to happen that may not give us snow from this.

“One issue is that there is likely going to be a warm layer that may take some time to chill down. If the flakes melt, it can’t snow here on the ground,” he said in a tweet Wednesday night. The second issue is to actually get accumulating flakes to form, we need to have moisture in some key levels of the atmosphere.

Lauria said that may be problematic, especially after 3 a.m. Thursday or so for a while.

“There are signs of the metro of a dry slot coming in around that time for a few hours,” he said.

Lauria said school districts are in a bind.

“There should be periods of a wintry mix through the wee hours of the morning that could leave at least areas of glazing out there,” he said. “Some data suggests a small lull before daybreak with another mix coming in near daybreak.”

FOX4 Meteorologist Joe Lauria will have continued updates on the upcoming winter weather on FOX4 News at 10.