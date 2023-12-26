KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As many see flurries fly through the sky, parts of the Kansas City area could see another round of accumulating snow on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The following counties are included under the advisory: Atchison, Doniphan, Leavenworth, Wyandotte and Johnson in Kansas as well as Atchison, Nodaway, Worth, Gentry, Holt, Andrew, De Kalb, Buchanan, Clinton, Platte, Clay and Jackson in Missouri.

Many in the Kansas City area have already seen flurries Tuesday morning. Add that to 30-degree temperatures and wind chills in the 20-degree range, and you’ve got some real winter for a change in Kansas City.

The FOX4 Weather Team and NWS said more snow is expected from this slow-moving storm on Tuesday afternoon.

FOX4’s Joe Lauria is expecting a dusting to 1 inch for most, no more than 2 inches. Meanwhile, the NWS said accumulation will likely be less than 2 inches.

But the snow could impact visibility at times and lead to slippery road conditions during the Tuesday evening commute.

This storm will waffle around through Wednesday, so the risk of additional snows will slowly move away and shift off toward central Missouri.

The system will finally be far enough away from us on Thursday to allow the sunshine to return, but blustery conditions will continue even then.

For fans of big snowstorms, there isn’t any good news in the near future. We still aren’t seeing any semblance of an organized winter storm to heavily impact the region with a lot of snow through the first week of January.