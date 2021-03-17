Winter weather advisory issued for Kansas City metro through Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for many parts of the Kansas City area.

We’ll see rain, storms, wind and a rain/snow mix all within our area between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday afternoon. The advisory takes affect at midnight and continues until noon Thursday.

More rain and storms will be building down in Oklahoma and Arkansas Wednesday afternoon and push toward us by the evening.

There may be a wind or hail concern with a storm or two south and east of Kansas City, but the majority of the activity will be ordinary rain and storms like this morning.

Possible radar image by 5 PM. One or two storms may wind/hail concerns south and east of KC.

Ordinary rain and storms will continue to move northward overnight as temperatures cool. Overnight lows should bottom out around 33 degrees here in KC, allowing rain to change to a mix and possibly, totally changing to snow for a time.

Heavy bursts of snow are possible, which could slicken the roads around the metro before rush hour.

Possible radar image by midnight tonight. Rain/snow mix in the purple color.

Be prepared for slushy or slick roads, especially on bridges and overpasses, for the Thursday morning commute. Take it slower than you normally would until about 9 a.m.

Afterward, our temperatures should warm just enough to start melting whatever accumulates on the roads. Rain/snow mix will switch back to rain by midday Thursday before exiting the area entirely during the afternoon.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android

Road conditions throughout Thursday. Yellow flags means slower speeds are needed.

So how much could fall? Well, that low temperature is key. If that number is warmer than our 33 degrees, totals will drop off. If that number is lower than our forecasted low of 33 degrees, expect more.

Possible totals by midday Thursday. Notice how tonight’s temperatures could change this.

We think a slushy inch to 4″ in the grass and elevated surfaces throughout the I-35 corridor is a good bet. Lower amounts up to 2″ is possible on either side of the bullseye.