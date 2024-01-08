KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City area prepares for another round of winter weather, the National Weather Service has upgraded its alert.

The following counties are still under a Winter Weather Advisory: Miami and Linn in Kansas and Lafayette, Saline, Howard Cass, Johnson, Pettis, Cooper, Bates and Henry in Missouri.

As of Monday afternoon, these counties have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning: Leavenworth, Wyandotte and Johnson in Kansas and Platte, Clay, Ray Carroll, Chariton, Randolph and Jackson in Missouri.

These counties were originally under a Winter Storm Warning: Atchison and Doniphan in Kansas and Atchison, Nodaway, Worth, Gentry, Harrison, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, Holt, Andrew, De Kalb, Daviess, Grundy, Sullivan, Adair, Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, Livingston, Linn and Macon in Missouri.

The National Weather Service has issued two weather alerts for a winter storm Monday and Tuesday.

The Winter Weather Advisory runs from noon Monday through 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 9 a.m. Monday through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Rain has been falling across the Kansas City area Monday morning and has started to switch to snow or a mix on the Kansas side. That trend is expected to continue in the KC metro for the midday hours, so flakes could be flying around lunch.

FOX4 radar as of 10 a.m. Monday

By the time snow has fully moved into the Kansas City area, it could result in reduced visibility and slick roads, making travel difficult.

Snow will stay over the northern half of the KC metro Monday night and will become widespread again Tuesday.

With gusts of 35-45 mph, FOX4’s Weather Team says the wind will be a big problem for anyone driving Tuesday. The worst will be midnight to noon Tuesday.

How much snow will we get?

FOX4’s Weather Team is calling for 3-7 inches in the Kansas City metro over the 2-day winter storm. Counties south of the metro could only see a dusting to 2 inches.

But north of the metro, near St. Joseph and Maryville, there could be anywhere from 6-10 inches — yes, nearly foot — of snow with near blizzard conditions.

FOX4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter, Michelle Bogowith, Alex Countee and Jacob Lanier will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area:

