KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Significant winter weather is expected this week in the Kansas City area. Are you prepared?

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued already ahead of a midweek snow storm.

A batch of arctic air will come rushing in Tuesday evening, changing rain to a wintry mix, and then to all snow by midnight Wednesday. Snow is expected to continue throughout Wednesday before ending Thursday morning, leading to some hefty snow totals for the KC metro and areas south of I-70.

The National Weather Service is encouraging everyone to make sure they’re ready for the inclement weather and all the challenges it could bring.

The agency said every home should have a winter emergency kit in their home filled with the following:

Food and water for everyone At least 1 gallon of water per person and a 3-day supply of non-perishable food

Can opener

Paper plates, plastic cups and utensils, paper towels

Pet supplies

First aid kit and medications

Important family documents and money

Portable cell phone charger

Battery powered radio

Toiletries

Hand sanitizer, soap and face mask

Whistle

Warm clothes and blankets

Flash light and batteries

Books, games and puzzles

When it comes to your vehicle, an emergency kit with items like blankets, water, food and extra layers can help if you happen to find yourself stranded.

But the Missouri Department of Transportation is already warning people to just stay home during this next round of winter weather. The agency says if you have to travel, use extra caution, anticipate slower travel times and check live travel maps for road conditions.

