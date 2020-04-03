With spring cold front moving in, there’s a big temperature drop coming Friday

After some brief rain and thunderstorms this morning, Thursday turned out to be a pretty nice day.

Temperatures are still pretty warm Thursday evening, but our temperatures just a few miles west are significantly different.

A very strong spring cold front will move through overnight and drop our temperatures some 35-40 degrees in many locations!

Just after midnight, our temperatures around the metro and further west are all 40 degrees or less.

That climb continues into the early morning hours on Friday. It’s going to be a very raw day on Friday with temperatures in the mid-30s and wind chills in the 20s.

The further northwest you travel, the more likely you are to see a few flakes mixed in. That won’t have any impact on us, locally.

The progression of temperatures falls after midnight and continues through the daylight hours Friday.

Good news? This is short lived, and this is April! We’ll hit 80 degrees before you know it (next week).