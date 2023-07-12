KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The extreme summer heat once again hovers over the Kansas City metro. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory with concern that the heat index could top 100 degrees.

Metro leaders want to better understand where the hottest temperatures are and how to minimize that danger.

The Unified Government and Johnson County Health Departments are working with The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, to build a heat map for Johnson and Wyandotte Counties. Kansas City, Missouri, participated in the program in 2021.

NOAA says extreme heat kills more people in the US than any other type of weather. The risk is greater depending on where someone lives.

Dangerous Heat

Experts say Kansas City often has higher temperatures than areas around it because of the number of large buildings, roads, traffic, and density inside the metro. NOAA says the materials used to build many of the things cities need get hotter, and hold onto the heat longer, than things like open spaces, parks, and trees.

The effect is called an urban heat island and temperatures can sometimes be 20 degrees hotter in these areas.

Health experts say the extreme heat can cause all kinds of illnesses and can even be deadly.

Measuring the Danger

The health departments have a plan to see just how much of an urban heat island problem Kansas City currently faces.

They are asking for volunteers to help measure temperature and humidity in August. All of the measurements will be taken on one day over the course of three shifts.

Each volunteer will drive a specified route with heat sensors taking the needed measurements.

Using Heat Maps

NOAA has worked with dozens of cities across the county to develop heat maps.

The mapping helps identify the hottest areas and neighborhoods in each community.

Information from the heat maps can be used by cities to make decisions that could lower temperatures in certain areas.

For example, a community may decide to demolish an empty building and instead use the area as a green space in hopes of having less concrete and providing more air flow and open area in a neighborhood.