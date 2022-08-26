KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri mom is speaking out after her son struggling with mental health disappeared.

It’s not hard to see Sharion Brenson loves her son, Edmond Carr.

“Edmond, father of 4 children, awesome dad,” Brenson said. “Very smart, intelligent, very helpful.”

These are just a few ways she describes him.

“His laughter and his smile just brightens up the room and everything and then there is just a dark time,” Brenson said.

Brenson said the dark time stemmed from a divorce.

“October of last year we know he called his daughter, Jamie, and told her happy birthday,” Brenson said. “That’s the last I know anybody had heard from him.”

For over a year no one heard or saw Carr.

It wasn’t until last week Brenson found out where her son was.

Kansas City police found his body in the woods near 47th Street and Raytown Road.

Brenson said police told her Carr might’ve died six months ago and was in some type of shelter in the woods.

She believes mental illness played a role in his death.

“My whole thing was to get answers,” said Brenson. “Where is he? What is he doing?”

“Even though you look out to a mountain and there’s snow, tons of rain and you can’t see the mountain, it is still there,” Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Elizabeth Brown said.

Brown said what happened to Carr is seen often, but there are ways for people to cope.

“Have a gratitude list,” Brown said. “Even coming back to four things you’re grateful for. I also think at the end of the day what did you do well not what did you not get done, what did you do well,” Brown said.

Brown said she encourages people to go outside for a little and look into therapy, too.

She also said journaling helps.

Brenson hopes her son’s story saves another life and family from pain.

You Matter: Find mental health resources and stories on FOX4.

If you are thinking of hurting or killing yourself:

Call 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) or 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255).

Please get help immediately.

