OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — One Kansas City area mom has debuted a new podcast.

It’s designed to help other parents know they’re not alone on the difficult journey of mental health.

It’s called the “Just a Mom podcast”, and it’s exactly what you would expect, just a mom meeting parents, her peers, where they’re at — talking about mental health and getting questions answered.

“There are a few questions that I have that some parents have expressed to me,” Susie Gurley said.

It’s always an open conversation on the mic with Gurley, talking all things mental health.

“I’m not a doctor, or a therapist, I’m just a mom,” Gurley said.

Gurley was inspired to help others through her son’s own story and his drive to help other people.

At 14, he started struggling with depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts.

Gurley didn’t know where to turn.

The US Department of Health and Human Services reported nearly 50% of teens have struggled with mental health issues in their lives.

“Each of these kids have two parents trying to help each child,” Gurley said. “So, who’s helping the parents?”

She hopes this podcast can be one of those resources for families.

“I thought what a blessing for families,” Stacy Mayer said. “And too bad I didn’t know about it sooner.”

Mayer was a guest on the show and is an avid listener. Her daughter struggles with anxiety and anorexia.

Although everyone is different, Mayer said there are a lot of common themes and there’s a comfort in knowing you’re not alone.

“You need to be able to share with others because it’s so alienating,” Mayer said. “What her podcast is doing is providing a lifeline for families who are really suffocating and drowning in the quagmire of trying to find a path. “Each kids’ journey is different, and even with a similar diagnosis, it may be different, and it is a very lonely place to be.”

Gurley found that a lot of these parents didn’t know who to call when their children came to them with mental health issues.

“Because of that I’ve started incorporating more interviews with mental health professionals, organizations to be resources for parents,” Gurley said.

She interviews the Dean of Students and Vice President of Rockhurst University in Season 2 of the podcast. They talk about the important life transition from high school to college and how you can help your teens through the process.

Look for that podcast and the rest of the Just a Mom podcast in January.

