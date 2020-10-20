President Trump signs bill in effort to curb veteran suicide nationwide

WASHINGTON – We’re a step closer to a new national hotline for suicide prevention.

President Donald Trump signed the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act Monday. That bill designates the number 988 as a new mental health crisis line. It’ll be good anywhere in the United States.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas co-sponsored the bill along with three other senators.

“This pandemic has highlighted the need for modernized mental health and suicide prevention resources, and this easy-to-remember number will help connect callers in need of help with experts who can offer resources and hope to make it through a mental health crisis,” Moran said.

The new number won’t be up and running until 2022.

During the transition to 988, Americans who need help should continue to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 1-800-273-8255 (1-800-273-TALK). Veterans and service members may reach the Veterans Crisis Line by pressing 1 after dialing, chatting online at www.veteranscrisisline.net, or texting 838255.