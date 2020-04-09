You Matter: Coping with the coronavirus crisis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After several weeks of stay-at-home orders, increasing case numbers and, for some, loved ones who are battling the virus, this pandemic can feel overwhelming.

By now, the space inside the four walls of your home might be feeling a little small, but there are healthy ways to manage your stress.

And if it gets to be too much, FOX4 wants you to know there’s help available.

Even as we are urged to stay at home, mental health experts and their resources are still available to you online, by phone and, if necessary, in person.

FOX4 has gathered contact information, found below, for some trusted community experts who can help those struggling with their mental health.

If that person is you, know that there are people who care and, please, don’t hesitate to reach out.

Sunflower Wellness Retreat

Online here

By phone: 913-755-HELP (4357)

Kansas City Center for Anxiety Treatment

Online here

By phone: 913-649-8820

Jewish Family Services

Online here

By phone: 913-327-8250

Email: info@jfskc.org

Children’s Mercy Hospital

Online here

If you are thinking of hurting or killing yourself, please call 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) or 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255).