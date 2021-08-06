You Matter special focuses on mental health and the return to school

You Matter
As local students and families struggle with more anxiety and depression in the pandemic, FOX4 is working for you with a half hour special dedicated to helping families get the help and answers they need. Watch FOX4’s You Matter: Return to School special Monday, August 9 at 8:30pm, as we talk to the experts about the mental health conversation every family should be having.

FOX4’s Loren Halifax is talking to community partners and school districts as they share what they’re doing to help. Plus hear from a local mom who fought to help her daughter.

