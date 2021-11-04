2.1 million votes: Data gives insight to demographics of Kansas’ voting population

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, a man votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Mo. A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday, April 29, 2020, that proof of citizenship requirement for Kansas voter registration is unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

In 2020, 158.4 million citizens, almost two-thirds of estimated eligible voters, voted in the presidential elections, according to the Pew Research Center. The number represented a higher than average turnout, with people voting in numbers not seen since 1980 and possibly well before.

Stacker compiled voter demographics for each state and Washington, D.C., using the 2019 U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (released in September 2020).

Each shows the state’s voting-eligible population (citizens who are 18 or older) and the breakdown of that population by sex, age, race, and education. Economic statistics are not included because the American Community Survey does not account for COVID-19, which affected unemployment, poverty, and medical insurance status for millions of Americans.

In order to avoid making any assumptions about the data or the participants of the American Community Survey, Stacker used the exact wording of the “race” and “sex” framework that was provided in the census data.

Here are the voter demographics of Kansas:

Kansas by the numbers

Voting-eligible population: 2,103,748

Breakdown by sex: 49.2% male, 50.8% female

Breakdown by age: 21.9% 18-29 years old, 23.9% 30-44 years old, 31.9% 45-64 years old, 22.4% 65+ years old

Breakdown by race: 87.0% White, 5.7% Black or African American, 2.2% Asian, 7.4% Hispanic or Latino, 0.0% Native American or Alaska Native, 0.0% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 2.7% two or more races

Breakdown by education: 2.0% less than high school education, 5.2% some high school (no diploma), 27.0% high school graduate or equivalency, 25.3% some college (no degree), 9.2% associate’s degree, 20.5% bachelor’s degree, 10.8% graduate or professional degree

The voting-eligible population in Kansas continues to decline, reducing the Sunflower State to six electoral votes from 10 in the early 2000s.

The state’s record of voting for the winning president since 1900 is a little above average at 70%, making the ballots of predominantly white voters ages 45–64 influential in the 2020 general election.

By percentage, voters aged 45–64 are the highest in every state, with registered voters over the age of 45 comprising more than half the country’s population. Older voters also trend toward turning out to vote at a higher rate and played a significant role in former President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory in Florida.

Along racial lines, Black or African American voters in Louisiana and Georgia comprise more than 30% of the state’s registered voters. California and Texas — which award the most electoral votes at 55 and 38, respectively — boast the highest numbers of Latino voters. On the other end of the spectrum, West Virginia and Maine boast the highest percentage of white voters.

A number of states had already seen record voter turnouts, with 16 seeing more than half of its registered voters casting a ballot before Election Day.

Here’s a glimpse into the voter demographics of neighboring states:

Missouri

Voting-eligible population: 4,650,318

Breakdown by sex: 48.4% male, 51.6% female

Breakdown by age: 20.4% 18-29 years old, 24.0% 30-44 years old, 33.1% 45-64 years old, 22.6% 65+ years old

Breakdown by race: 84.6% White, 10.9% Black or African American, 1.4% Asian, 2.8% Hispanic or Latino, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 1.8% two or more races

Breakdown by education: 2.5% less than high school education, 6.8% some high school (no diploma), 31.8% high school graduate or equivalency, 23.5% some college (no degree), 7.7% associate’s degree, 17.5% bachelor’s degree, 10.2% graduate or professional degree

Missouri voters only missed one election in a 100-year streak of choosing the winning president, in 1956.

The collective voting demographics, which changed considerably over the century, revealed in the 2018 midterm election that professionally educated voters and higher minority balloters preferred the Democratic ticket, while voters ages 45 years and older favored the GOP.

Colorado

Voting-eligible population: 4,244,210

Breakdown by sex: 50.2% male, 49.8% female

Breakdown by age: 21.9% 18-29 years old, 26.8% 30-44 years old, 31.7% 45-64 years old, 19.6% 65+ years old

Breakdown by race: 86.7% White, 4.0% Black or African American, 2.6% Asian, 16.5% Hispanic or Latino, 1.0% Native American or Alaska Native, 0.0% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 3.0% two or more races

Breakdown by education: 2.0% less than high school education, 4.7% some high school (no diploma), 22.2% high school graduate or equivalency, 22.9% some college (no degree), 8.2% associate’s degree, 25.7% bachelor’s degree, 14.5% graduate or professional degree

When it comes to voters who have a graduate or professional degree, Colorado locals averaged a higher percentage than many other states in 2020. Colorado is one of the healthiest states to live in, and 19.6% of voters in the state are above the age of 65.