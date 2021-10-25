2021 Election Guide: Get to know city, school board candidates in Johnson County

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, a man votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Mo. A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday, April 29, 2020, that proof of citizenship requirement for Kansas voter registration is unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

OLATHE, Kan. – This November in Johnson County, residents will get to vote in city, school district and community college races in the 2021 general election.

To help voters get a better idea where candidates stand on issues impacting residents, FOX4 sent out a questionnaire to candidates in more than 50 races across the county.

Click on the links below to see candidate Q&As for dozens of local elections:

Overland Park

Olathe

Edgerton

Mayor — FOX4 did not receive a response from candidates in this race.

Olathe School Board

Shawnee Mission School Board

Blue Valley School Board

Member 4

Member 5 — FOX4 did not receive a response from candidates in this race.

Member 6

Gardner

Mayor

Council At-Large — FOX4 did not receive a response from candidates in this race.

Merriam

Mayor

City Council Ward 2

City Council Ward 4 — FOX4 did not receive a response from candidates in this race.

Mission

Spring Hill

Shawnee

Lenexa

Prairie Village

Fairway

Mission Hills

Mission Woods

City Council At Large — FOX4 did not receive a response from candidates in this race.

De Soto

City Council At Large — FOX4 did not receive a response from candidates in this race.

De Soto School Board

Member 4

Member 5 — FOX4 did not receive a response from candidates in this race.

Member 6

Spring Hill School Board

Member 4 — FOX4 did not receive a response from candidates in this race.

Gardner Edgerton School Board

Eudora School Board

Member 1

At Large — FOX4 did not receive a response from candidates in this race.