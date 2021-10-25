2021 Election Guide: Get to know city, school board candidates in Johnson County

OLATHE, Kan. – This November in Johnson County, residents will get to vote in city, school district and community college races in the 2021 general election.
To help voters get a better idea where candidates stand on issues impacting residents, FOX4 sent out a questionnaire to candidates in more than 50 races across the county.
Click on the links below to see candidate Q&As for dozens of local elections:
Overland Park
- Mayor
- OP City Council Ward 1
- OP City Council Ward 2
- OP City Council Ward 3
- OP City Council Ward 4
- OP City Council Ward 5
- OP City Council Ward 6
Olathe
Edgerton
Mayor — FOX4 did not receive a response from candidates in this race.
Olathe School Board
Shawnee Mission School Board
Blue Valley School Board
Gardner
- Mayor
- Council At-Large — FOX4 did not receive a response from candidates in this race.
Merriam
- Mayor
- City Council Ward 2
- City Council Ward 4 — FOX4 did not receive a response from candidates in this race.
Mission
Spring Hill
Shawnee
- City Council Ward 1
- City Council Ward 2 — FOX4 did not receive a response from candidates in this race.
- City Council Ward 3
- City Council Ward 4
Lenexa
Prairie Village
- City Council Ward 1
- City Council Ward 4
- City Council Ward 5
- Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees
Fairway
Mission Hills
Mission Woods
- City Council At Large — FOX4 did not receive a response from candidates in this race.
De Soto
- City Council At Large — FOX4 did not receive a response from candidates in this race.
De Soto School Board
Spring Hill School Board
- Member 4 — FOX4 did not receive a response from candidates in this race.
Gardner Edgerton School Board
Eudora School Board
- Member 1
- At Large — FOX4 did not receive a response from candidates in this race.