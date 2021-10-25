2021 Election Guide: Get to know city, school board candidates in Johnson County

OLATHE, Kan. – This November in Johnson County, residents will get to vote in city, school district and community college races in the 2021 general election.

To help voters get a better idea where candidates stand on issues impacting residents, FOX4 sent out a questionnaire to candidates in more than 50 races across the county.

Click on the links below to see candidate Q&As for dozens of local elections: 

Overland Park

Olathe

Edgerton 

Mayor — FOX4 did not receive a response from candidates in this race. 

Olathe School Board 

Shawnee Mission School Board

Blue Valley School Board

  • Member 4
  • Member 5 — FOX4 did not receive a response from candidates in this race. 
  • Member 6

Gardner

  • Mayor
  • Council At-Large — FOX4 did not receive a response from candidates in this race.

Merriam

Mission 

Spring Hill 

Shawnee 

Lenexa 

Prairie Village

Fairway

Mission Hills

Mission Woods

  • City Council At Large — FOX4 did not receive a response from candidates in this race. 

De Soto

  • City Council At Large — FOX4 did not receive a response from candidates in this race. 

De Soto School Board 

  • Member 4
  • Member 5 — FOX4 did not receive a response from candidates in this race. 
  • Member 6

Spring Hill School Board 

  • Member 4 — FOX4 did not receive a response from candidates in this race. 

Gardner Edgerton School Board 

Eudora School Board

  • Member 1
  • At Large — FOX4 did not receive a response from candidates in this race. 

