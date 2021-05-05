4 Star Politics: Grading President Biden’s first 100 days, and why it’s different

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A massive stimulus package, millions of COVID-19 vaccines, and a $2 trillion infrastructure plan, President Joe Biden’s had a lot to address during his first 100 days in office.

Annie Pressley, a Republican consultant, and Democrat consultant Jason Grill, join FOX4’s John Holt and Kansas City Star Editorial Board member Dave Helling on the latest episode of “4Star Politics.”

“I give him a B or B+, he’s been quiet, he hasn’t done a lot of media. He hasn’t been tweeting, he hasn’t stirred the pot,” Pressley said. “He powered into his honeymoon period, these first 100 days, with a plan to just lay low, figure out what he needed to do, and start doing it.”

Pressley and Grill both agreed that President Biden has stayed below the radar, but at the same time has done a lot when it comes to policy.

“I think he’s had a pretty successful first 100 days with the stimulus plan getting passed, with the hundreds of millions of vaccines being put out, I think there’s 225 now, you know, the the job creation is the highest on record,” Grill added.

While Americans haven’t seen a lot of the president, he’s certainly been busy out of sight while in Washington, D.C.

“Two things which he has done successfully, and it’s both,” Pressley said. “Riding on the coattails of getting those vaccines in place and going, that was ready made for him to do and he followed it in and took credit for it. And the second thing is, is the economy got hot.”

Millions of Americans lost work when restaurants and businesses closed during the height of the pandemic. As the pandemic eases, millions of people are at work once again.

The president hopes to create even more jobs through a $2 trillion infrastructure plan.

“I always thought that President Trump should have really gone first with infrastructure instead of healthcare, just because I think it will bring together a lot of mayors a lot of state leaders and build broader coalition’s,” Grill said. “I think that he’s smart to pivot to infrastructure.”

There’s always the issue of the plan adding another $2 trillion to an already massive deficit that’s hard to swallow for many.

“I remember covering presidential politics in the 1980s, when a $50 billion deficit, annual deficit, was a tragedy. It was was a disaster beyond all belief, how could we spend $50 billion we don’t have, and now the deficit’s in the trillions of dollars, and no one seems to care,” Helling said.

“It’s shocking, actually. So our debt right now is 21 trillion. And the Japanese and the Chinese own almost 20% of that. It’s kind of frightening to think that,” Pressley said. “The idea that they hold our paper, to a large extent is a little bit scary. But even scarier yet is the American public doesn’t really understand where this money comes from.”

Infrastructure, like safe bridges and roads are things that most Americans agree we need, so there will likely need to be some type of compromise. That compromise needs to come sooner than later. If history repeats itself Republicans will take at least one house, possibly both houses, of Congress in 2022.

