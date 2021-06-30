4Star Politics: A divided Congress, an investigation, and a nearly $1T infrastructure bill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The House approved a special committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The news comes as Congress also eyes a $1 trillion infrastructure package. It may be summer, but lawmakers have a lot of work ahead of them.

This week on 4Star Politics, FOX4’s John Holt and The Kansas City Star’s Dave Helling are joined by Bryan Lowry from The Kansas City Star to discuss the implications of both, and how Congress moves forward.

The vote to form the special committee to review the insurrection was split along party lines. The vote was 222-190, with Republicans objecting that majority Democrats would be in charge. The action came after Senate Republicans blocked creation of an independent commission that would have been evenly split between the two parties.

“No one’s getting their first choice,” Lowry said. “Republicans wouldn’t want this committee to exist. Democrats also didn’t really want this to be modeled after the Benghazi Committee. They would have much preferred the 9/11 Commission.”

The Senate has already investigated the insurrection. It released it’s findings earlier this month, but left many questions unanswered. The investigation focused on the Capitol Police and the breakdown between police and other federal agencies.

“The report … was very narrowly tailored about the failings of Capitol security, how the various law enforcement agencies have a stake in the Capitol failed to really collaborate and share information to prepare for the attack,” Lowry said.

Several members of the Senate said that the insurrection needed further investigation after its report was released.

“There are more revelations that have come out, so we are finding more things about that each week,” Lowry said.

While there wasn’t really a chance of bipartisanship on the investigation into the insurrection, it’s not the only thing Congress can’t reach an agreement on right now.

The other looming issue is a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure package that President Biden is pushing.

“There is this dance that Joe Biden is doing with Senate Republicans and he’s gotta be careful in his efforts to woo them and that he doesn’t offend progressive Democrats and there is this back and forth. Obviously the President and a group of bipartisan Senators rolled out a framework but you very quickly heard that even from some very close Biden allies, like Emanuel Cleaver, who was like ‘where is the affordable housing?'” Lowry said.

Pieces of the transportation bill could pass the House as early as Thursday.

