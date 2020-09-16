4Star Politics: An opposed view on Missouri Amendment 3 and in-depth discussion on voting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week on 4Star Politics, we’re taking a look at Amendment 3 in Missouri, which voters will see on ballots in November.

FOX4’s Loren Halifax fills in for vacationing John Holt, and The Kansas City Star’s Dave Helling assumes his regular role as the beginning of the show focuses on an opposed view to Amendment 3.

Shawn Soendker Nicholson, who leads the “No on Amendment 3” campaign, joins the show to state the reasons why he thinks voters should reject the measure.

Amendment 3 would change the state constitution a few different ways, notably reversing the “Clean Missouri” government reforms voters passed in 2018.

The amendment would change the process for redrawing state legislative district boundaries, charging an appointed commission with the responsibility. It would reduce campaign contributions from individuals and companies to state senators by $100 per election. It would also prohibit gifts from paid lobbyists to legislators and their staff.

4Star Politics will talk to someone who supports the amendment before Election Day.

Talking about voting with Sam Zeff from KCUR

KCUR host Sam Zeff joins the show this week with absentee and mail-in voting making daily headlines in the lead up to Election Day. He and the panel work to cut through the confusion and controversy surrounding voting methods that aren’t done in person and touch on election security.

They also discuss a recall petition for Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, and what would happen if a recall vote takes place.

Patrick McInerney of Spencer Fane LLP joins the show to round out the discussion, watch the entire show in the video player at the top of the page.

FOX4 and The Kansas City Star are partnering to bring you 4Star Politics, a special digital venture with new episodes released Wednesdays at 5 p.m.