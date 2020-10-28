4Star Politics: Breaking down major Kansas, Missouri races in the countdown to Election Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Days away from the general election, the United States has already seen a record number of early voters, and candidates are making their final pitches to sway the undecided. From the president to the statehouse, now the countdown is on to see who comes out on top.

We’ve got a packed panel this week on 4Star Politics with correspondents from Washington D.C. and the Kansas City metro as we size up the outlook of major races.

Raquel Martin from FOX4’s D.C. bureau, Bryan Lowry from The Kansas City Star’s D.C. bureau, Republican political strategist Annie Presley and Democratic strategist Jason Grill join FOX4’s John Holt and The Star’s Dave Helling to break down what you need to know ahead of Election Day.

Trump, Biden hit the road

You’ve likely seen it on the news for weeks now: Every day both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are in another state, sharing their campaign message and urging supporters to vote for them.

Political reporters in D.C. haven’t seen much of Trump these days because he’s constantly on the go.

Recently, there’s been a particular focus on key battleground states, with a focus on the electoral college, in what Martin said will likely shape up to be a tight race.

But how much of an effect do these rallies and campaign events have on the overall results?

Presley said there are still some undecided voters out there, even days away from the election. It’s also about convincing supporters to actually go to the polls and cast their ballots. Everything matters, Grill added.

Record-breaking early voting

More than 60 million Americans have already cast their ballots, putting the general election on track for historic voter turnout.

But will all those absentee and mail-in ballots, which poll workers can’t even start counting until election day, slow down results? Lowry said it’s likely.

Although early voting is common in states like Kansas, some states like Pennsylvania are relatively new to it, and it will be “a real test” to see how they handle the massive numbers of mail-in ballots, Lowry said.

Bollier’s path to victory?

It won’t be as simple as record fundraising and winning Johnson County if Barbara Bollier wants to go the U.S. Senate.

She’ll have to do well in Douglas County and the Wichita areas, as well, if she wants to defeat Roger Marshall. Grill argues, she’ll also have to pick up some votes from western Kansas, which is Marshall’s territory.

It won’t be easy.

