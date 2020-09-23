4Star Politics: Breaking down the Supreme Court vacancy, Missouri governor race

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is bringing a new twist to the presidential election campaign season.

Two distinguished law professors join FOX4’s John Holt and The Kansas City Star’s Dave Helling on 4Star Politics’ this week to discuss Ginsburg’s legacy and what replacing her will mean for the federal government.

David Actenberg, a law professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, said Ginsburg was the type of judge that we don’t see much of today. Replacing her could bring a big shift in the high court.

If the Supreme Court has six conservative justices instead of five, it will be even harder for the liberal justices to eek out an occasional victory, said Rick Hasan, a law and political science professor at the University of California-Irvine.

When it comes to issues like voting, abortion, immigration and more, the Supreme Court will likely lean to the right, Hasan said.

But should the Senate even vote on Trump’s nomination or should they wait until Americans have had a chance to vote for President?

Hear Actenberg and Hasan’s thoughts in the video player above.

And speaking of that vote for President, many are wondering if the country is really ready for what’s in store in the next six weeks.

With some polling locations closing or moving and early voting rules changing, casting a ballot has become more complicated than ever.

Hasan said he thinks a lot of the potential precariousness, though, depends on how close the race is. If election officials have to count ballot by ballot, Hasan said it could be even worse than Florida in the 2000 race between George W. Bush and Al Gore.

And then adding in a president who has called question to mail-in and absentee voting could make the situation even more volatile, said Hasan, who specializes in election law.

Hear more on the upcoming election in the video player above.

The complexities of the election won’t just affect the presidential election, though. Congressional state races will be on the ballot, too.

Rosetta Okohson, a St. Louis-based political consultant, and Jason Hancock with the States Newsroom joined 4Star this week to dig into Missouri politics.

One race that Missourians will be paying particular attention to is who will be elected governor.

Despite recent polling, both Okohson and Hancock think the race between Republican Gov. Mike Parson and Democrat State Auditor Nicole Galloway will be closer than some expect.

Okohson said the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and health care are big issues for Missouri voters, and not everyone is happy with Parson’s approach.

News of Parson’s positive COVID-19 test could have an impact on the race, though.

With the governor in quarantine, a scheduled debate this week has been postponed. Hancock said it was a chance for Galloway to share her campaign with a bigger audience.

Hear more from Okohson and Hancock on this big Missouri race in the video player above.

FOX4 and The Kansas City Star are partnering to bring you 4Star Politics, a special digital venture with new episodes released Wednesdays at 5 p.m.