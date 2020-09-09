4Star Politics: Catching up on Kansas races; will Woodward’s book affect Trump on Election Day?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Journalist Bob Woodward’s new book brought fresh political news to talk about Wednesday in the latest edition of 4Star Politics.

Axiom Strategies’ Jeff Roe, KCUR’s Steve Kraske and The Kansas City Star’s Colleen Nelson joined FOX4’s John Holt and The Star’s Dave Helling this week.

According to the new book, President Donald Trump talked privately about the severity of the coronavirus threat even as he was telling the nation the virus was no worse than the seasonal flu and insisting the government had it totally under control.

“You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed,” Trump said in a Feb. 7 call with Woodward. “And so that’s a very tricky one. That’s a very delicate one. It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flus.”

How will the recordings and the book affect the polls? Nelson speculates it could bring the virus back to the forefront to the presidential debate.

But Kraske argues the national polls don’t really matter — it’s the electoral college that counts.

Roe, founder of a political consulting company, said when it comes to those election results, he believes we might not know who wins by the end of Nov. 3.

With early voting becoming more prominent and a potentially close race, Roe predicts it could take days to know who comes out on top.

Check out the video above for even more on the latest news in the presidential race.

For Kansas residents, the Senate and 3rd District races are heating up.

Barbara Bollier and Roger Marshall are vying for a seat in the U.S. Senate, and although Roe and Kraske believe the votes will be closer than normal, the Republican will head to Washington.

In the 3rd Congressional District, Amanda Atkins is hoping to unseat incumbent Sharice Davids. But the panelists said, considering Davids has developed a reputation as more of a moderate — not a liberal — that might be hard.

Plus, Atkins has former ties to the Brownback administration, which might be a drawback to some Kansas voters.

Check out more on these Kansas races and much more — like Missouri’s gubernatorial race and the effort to recall Kansas City’s Mayor Quinton Lucas — in the video player above.

