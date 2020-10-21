4Star Politics: Clay County voters could change local constitution; latest on Kansas, Missouri races

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With less than two weeks to go, Election Day is quickly approaching.

In fact, thousands of people across Missouri, Kansas and the United States are already casting their ballots through early voting.

This week on 4Star Politics, The Kansas City Star’s Dave Helling and FOX4’s Loren Halifax, who’s filling in for John Holt, are joined by The Star’s Steve Vockrodt, KU Professor Emeritus Burdett Loomis, KCUR-FM reporter Sam Zeff and Missouri Independent’s Jason Hancock.

The group breaks down an important ballot measure for some metro voters and some of the biggest races in Kansas and Missouri.

Clay County considering a new constitution

In Clay County, officials are asking residents if they want to change the county’s constitution. But if you’re not familiar with the proposal, the ballot language could be confusing.

The county currently has three commissioners and even elects positions like its clerk, recorder and collector.

This ballot measure would change that if voters approve, expanding the commission to seven non-partisan positions and making positions like the clerk, recorder and collector appointed instead of elected, Vockrodt said.

Supporters argue this could help Clay County leave its messy, controversial politics in the past and align the county’s government with a modern system you might see in larger counties.

But others argue it will get rid of important checks and balances, and even some residents who have been calling for reform for years in Clay County aren’t happy with the proposal.

Clay County has voted on a new constitution three times since 2000, and it’s failed every time. Will this ballot question pass? And even if it does, will it solve Clay County’s government problems?

Find out more about the proposal in the video player above.

Kansas’ Senate race getting closer and closer

Commercial breaks have been dominated by campaign ads from Rep. Roger Marshall and State Sen. Barbara Bollier, who are vying for Kansas’ U.S. Senate seat.

Loomis said Marshall hasn’t proven to be a particularly good candidate. His campaign is throwing every bit of mud it can at Bollier and not bothering to talk about the issues. His Democratic opponent does a bit of both, however.

But despite record-breaking fundraising, Bollier has history running against her as well, Zeff said. Kansas has not sent a Democrat to the Senate since 1932. Still, recent polls show this is a close race.

While this Kansas Congressional race seems neck-in-neck, in the 3rd District, many political experts say it’s becoming more clear that Rep. Sharice Davids will retain her seat in the U.S. House.

With a good Republican candidate like Amanda Adkins, Loomis and Helling said it’s interesting to see how Johnson County is changing. For decades, Kansas’ most populated county used to be strongly Republican, but now it’s starting to lean Democratic.

Hear more on these two Kansas races in the video player above.

Missouri governor’s race is ‘anybody’s guess’

Most polls show Gov. Mike Parson with a 4-7 point advantage over Democrat Nicole Galloway, but Hancock said that doesn’t mean this race is a given.

Although Parson has an easier road to victory, high turnout in Missouri’s urban areas and close margins in the suburbs could give Galloway a good chance.

But will it be enough to overcome Missouri’s traditionally Republican, rural voters?

Hear more from Hancock and the rest of the panel on this important Missouri race in the video player above.

