4Star Politics: Davids on another stimulus package; diving deeper into MO governor, KS Senate races

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voter registration is now over in both Missouri and Kansas, and we’re now less than three weeks from the general election.

With the countdown clock ticking until Election Day, there’s plenty to discuss on this week’s edition of 4Star Politics.

Rep. Sharice Davids from Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District talks with FOX4’s John Holt and The Kansas City Star’s Dave Helling. KU political science professor Patrick Miller and KCUR-FM’s Steve Kraske also join in on a panel on the latest local political news.

Davids pushing for another relief package, another term

In the 3rd Congressional District, Davids is facing off against Republican Amanda Adkins for a seat in the U.S. House.

But while she campaigns for another term, she’s also working in D.C. as the House and Senate battle over another stimulus package.

Davids was among the few Democrats to vote against the latest stimulus package. She told 4Star it didn’t have bipartisan support, which is critical so President Donald Trump will sign it.

Still, she hopes Republicans and Democrats will keep working toward a negotiation, even though at times, as Holt said, it seems like they’re just talking past each other.

“Our motivation has got to be getting relief to the people who are really suffering right now,” Davids said.

Davids, who is currently the only Democrat from Kansas in Congress, has been portrayed as a moderate in her typically conservative state.

But Holt pointed out that a voting record that often aligns with Democrats like Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver II, Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could suggest otherwise.

Davids, however, pointed to the number of bipartisan bills she has cosponsored and voted for in her almost two years in the House. She said she’s voting in favor of issues that her constituents have called on their elected officials to support.

Hear more from Davids, including her take on Trump’s Supreme Court pick and recent racial justice and policing conversations, in the video player above.

Democrats fight for a chance in MO governor and KS Senate races

If you’ve been watching TV recently, you’ve no doubt seeing a lot of political ads during the commercial breaks.

On the Missouri side, there’s been a big focus on the race for governor. Despite polling that shows Gov. Mike Parson ahead, Helling said it seems like there are a lot of ads targeting Democratic challenger Nicole Galloway. Is his campaign more worried than they let on?

Kraske argues that’s likely the case. Recent polls show Trump has been slipping in Missouri, and that can have an effect on other races.

“That presents problems for Republicans up and down the ballot on the Missouri side,” Kraske said.

The governor’s campaign is likely trying to stem any momentum Galloway might have. But don’t get to carried away, Kraske said Missouri remains a Republican state — just not in the way we’re used to.

Miller said the GOP used to dominate rural areas and suburbia, too, but many suburbs are gradually shifting to become more Democratic, and that’s clear in Missouri and Kansas.

Take, for example, Kansas’ U.S. Senate race, where many polls show there’s no clear winner at this point.

Miller said Rep. Roger Marshall probably has an easier path to victory, but there’s still a path for State Sen. Barbara Bollier, too, if she can convince some moderate Republicans to give her their vote.

If Bollier gets the win, it would be the first time since 1932 that Kansas has sent a Democrat to the U.S. Senate.

Check out the video above to hear more from the panel on these two local races and the latest political news.

FOX4 and The Kansas City Star are partnering to bring you 4Star Politics, a special digital venture with new episodes released Wednesdays at 5 p.m.