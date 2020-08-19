4Star Politics: Delegate takes us inside Democratic National Convention, and a talk on KS races and governing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Democratic National Convention takes center stage in the political world this week, and 4Star Politics kicks off our newest episode with a discussion between John Holt, The Kansas City Star’s Dave Helling, and Democratic Party delegate Manny Abarca.

Abarca is also on the Kansas City Public Schools board of directors, and describes all of the differences in meeting with other delegates and the convention itself going virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He describes a different kind of energy with this year’s convention and gives his take on the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris ticket, as a showdown with incumbent President Donald Trump and VP Mike Pence looms in November.

State of races, campaigning and governing in Kansas

Stephanie Sharp joins the show this week, a former Kansas state representative, who says she took this year off from campaigning to focus on her app, which helps candidates who do door-to-door canvassing.

She and the panel dive into races on the Kansas side of the state line and the importance of some of the down ballot positions up for election. They also discuss whether the Republican Party in Kansas and nationally is moving further to the right as there’s a perception that moderates are voting less and less for the party.

FOX4 and The Kansas City Star are partnering to bring you 4Star Politics, a special digital venture with new episodes released Wednesdays at 5 p.m.