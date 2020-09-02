4Star Politics: Kansas candidate’s request to drop out denied; what’s going on in St. Louis?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In any other presidential election year, the weeks before Labor Day might be considered the calm before the storm. That certainly hasn’t been the case this year.

After an exciting primary election in August, the political news hasn’t stopped in Kansas, Missouri and across the U.S.

This week, Jason Rosenbaum from St. Louis Public Radio and Brad Cooper from the Sunflower State Journal join FOX4’s John Holt and The Kansas City Star’s Dave Helling on 4Star Politics.

Kansas candidate can’t drop out

Cooper dropped the latest news on Kansas State Sen. Julia Lynn’s intention to drop out of the race — she’s back in even though she doesn’t want to be.

Lynn, the Republican nominee in District 9, said Tuesday she asked for her name to be removed from the ballot due to “personal, family health reasons and the need to care for my sister’s severely declining health.”

But the Sunflower State Journal reports that Lynn’s request was denied because she had a nurse’s signature instead of a doctor’s on the letter.

The deadline, which was Tuesday, has now passed, so her name will remain on November’s ballot.

On a Congressional level, the race between Barbara Bollier and Roger Marshall is finally taking shape as both campaigns start to take hits at one another.

Cooper said it appears that Bollier is taking an approach similar to Gov. Laura Kelly, putting particular focus on Kansas’ larger, liberal counties to offset Marshall’s potential votes in rural, conservative areas with less voter density.

But Holt, Helling and Cooper all agree the uncertainties of the pandemic make this race all the more unpredictable.

No rest in St. Louis politics

Helling said one area that’s particularly not calm right now is St. Louis where there are a number of notable political races and wild stories.

For those in Kansas City who might be confused about why the other side of the state is always in the news, Rosenbaum said a lot of it comes down to racial and political divide.

“The white Democratic party and the Black Democratic party often times don’t get along with one another historically … As long as we are politically so divided by race, there are always going to be these conflicts that pop up,” Rosenbaum said.

St. Louis metro voters will have a big impact on the race for Missouri governor. Rosenbaum said if Nicole Galloway wants a shot at taking the top seat from Mike Parson, she needs to win big in urban areas, win at least some suburban areas and hold down margins in rural areas.

And the pandemic will likely have a big impact, not only in cities’ health restrictions when it’s time to vote but also in voters’ support or frustration with how Parson has handled the past months.

On the Congressional level, St. Louis made headlines during the primary when Cori Bush ousted longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay.

Rosenbaum said, although it might sound like hyperbole, he considers it one of the “biggest developments in St. Louis’ political history.”

