KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas lawmakers return to Topeka on Monday for a wrap-up session that has plenty to “wrap-up.”

The House and Senate adjourned after approving a budget, but that budget doesn’t include funding for public education.

In this week’s 4Star Politics, FOX4’s John Holt and The Kansas City Star’s Dave Helling are joined by Republican House Speaker Ron Ryckman of Olathe and Democratic State Senator Cindy Holscher of Overland Park.

The two Kansas lawmakers addressed some of the issues facing lawmakers as they return for what used to be known as the “veto session.”

Indeed, the governor’s veto of a “Parents’ Education Bill of Rights” and ban on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports will be on the agenda. Holscher said both votes to override “will be very close.”

Also left incomplete: a decision on a grocery sales tax cut, and a new call from Gov. Laura Kelly for lawmakers to approve rebates to taxpayers in light of the state’s $3.1 billion surplus.

Ryckman said that issue is “dead on arrival,” as the GOP wants to be more prudent with spending, by paying down pension debt that he said could save taxpayers up to $40 million a year.

Lawmakers may also try to deal with medicinal marijuana and sports betting, as well as congressional redistricting, which is likely headed to the Kansas Supreme Court.

