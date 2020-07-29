4Star Politics: Kansas U.S. Senate candidates Kobach, Marshall and Ellis join show

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The primaries are less than a week away, and before voters head to the polls on August 4 in Kansas and Missouri, 4Star Politics continues to feature a crowded Republican primary for Kansas’ U.S. Senate seat.

This week FOX4’s John Holt and The Kansas City Star’s Dave Helling speak with three candidates: former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, current Kansas Congressman Roger Marshall, who represents the state’s first district, and Derek Ellis, a native Kansan who works for Goodyear in Topeka.

Watch their entire interviews plus Holt and Helling’s outlooks on the big races coming up Tuesday in the video player.

4Star Politics has a lot more from candidates in this race and others, check out these previous episodes:

FOX4 and The Kansas City Star are partnering to bring you 4Star Politics, a special digital venture with new episodes released Wednesdays at 5 p.m.