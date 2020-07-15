4Star Politics: KS Senate candidate John Miller joins the show, as well as KCUR’s Steve Kraske

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week on 4Star Politics, FOX4’s John Holt and The Kansas City Star’s Dave Helling continue to focus on the Kansas U.S. Senate race, and are joined by Republican primary candidate John Miller.

We had also planned to speak with Republican candidate Lance Berland, but he did not show up for his scheduled interview. The show kicks off with Miller, who talks about his platform and vision with Holt and Helling.

Steve Kraske of KCUR’s “Up To Date”

Joined by Kraske, the three begin with a discussion about a tumultuous couple of weeks for Missouri Governor Mike Parson. A controversial tweet and Fox News appearance where former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens grilled Parson underscored an eye-popping poll that show him and Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway neck and neck for the November election.

Kraske discusses his hesitation about the St. Louis University/YouGov poll, leading to a larger discussion about where the race is and factors that may play into the outcome as November approaches.

They also dive into the Kansas U.S. Senate race as it relates to both the primary in August and what could happen in November.

FOX4 and The Kansas City Star are partnering to bring you 4Star Politics, a special digital venture with new episodes released Wednesdays at 5 p.m.