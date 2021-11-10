4Star Politics: Lawmakers have a lot of work left in 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A week after local elections decided key school board and mayoral races in Johnson and Wyandotte Counties, the political spotlight shifts to Jefferson City and Washington, D.C. That’s where some lawmakers are celebrating after finally passing a Build Back Better bill.

Political analysts Annie Pressley and Jason Grill join FOX 4’s John Holt and The Kansas City Star’s Dave Helling to discuss how other national races may impact us here in Kansas and Missouri.

“As far as the infrastructure bill goes, that was a huge win for Biden,” Grill, Democrat Strategist, said. “The former president wanted to do that for a long time and never really had any traction on infrastructure. I thought should be one of the first things President Trump did. So that’s exciting.”

Even with the infrastructure bill passing, nearly every poll shows that Biden’s approval rate is dropping. A poll by Real Clear Politics Average shows the president with a 42.6% favorable rating. But, he also faces a 51.9% unfavorable rating.

“He’s around 45% approval, 43 to 45. I think that will go up a little bit after the infrastructure, but I will say this, Democrats know it’s going to be a tough year. Every midterm is a tough year when you control every, the House, the Senate and the Presidency,” Grill said.

Grill went on to say that he expects that Republicans will control the House after the midterm elections.

“I think you’re going to see more executive orders if that happens, umm but I will say this. It was nice to see some bipartisanship on the infrastructure bill. At the end of the day there were, I think, 13 or 14 Republicans that voted for it,” Grill said.

COVID-19 and education are two issues that are expected to continue to be hot topics for voters across the country. They already played key roles in elections last week and are expected to influence voters in the midterm elections. But those aren’t the only issues that voters will focus on in the future.

“There’s Trump fatigue among Republicans,” Pressley said.

“I think that Trump fatigue will, the folks that are still Trumpers will be more or less polarized by the progressives in the Democratic party and the remainder, the middle, will be those people who were probably going to spend more time talking to. Republicans lost last year a lot of people to Democrat candidates and I think what we’re doing is clawing them back,” Pressley said.

FOX4 and The Kansas City Star are partnering to bring you 4Star Politics, a special digital venture with new episodes released Wednesdays at 5 p.m.