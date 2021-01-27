4Star Politics: New year, same issues ahead for Kansas lawmakers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new year and a new legislative agenda in Topeka. It’s just that the agenda is full of the same issues.

Brad Cooper, Editor of the Sunflower State Journal, and Stephanie Sharp of Sharp Connections, join The Kansas City Star’s Dave Helling and FOX4’s John Holt to breakdown the issues lawmakers face as the return to the statehouse.

Abortion returns to the forefront. The House approved an amendment to the Kansas Constitution Friday. The Senate was also expected to pass the amendment last week. Instead, two Senators took issue with the proposal. They hoped to pass it Monday, but another Senator faced a health issue. The vote is now expected to happen on Thursday.

If passed, it will head to voters who are likely to see it on the August ballot. The amendment doesn’t outlaw abortions, but it takes steps that would likely make it more difficult to challenge abortion restrictions in the future.

COVID-19 and the vaccines for it are also expected to be hot topics this legislative session in Kansas. Many voters are unhappy with the rollout of the vaccine.

The pandemic has also impacted the way lawmakers work in the statehouse. There aren’t a lot of people in the capitol right now, and many attend meetings online instead of in person. Newer lawmakers are finding it more difficult to building relationships with their senior counterparts because there are no receptions or face-to-face meetings.

Hear more from Cooper, Sharp and the rest of the panel in the video player above.

