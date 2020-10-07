4Star Politics: Previewing the VP debate, visiting with Kansas’ US Senate candidate Barbara Bollier

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s less than a month until the general election, and you can sense the immediacy on both sides of the state line.

Wednesday is the final day to register to vote in Missouri, and there are only days left to do so in Kansas. Campaign ads are dominating commercial breaks, and we’ve got more debates to come.

This week on 4Star Politics, FOX4’s John Holt and The Kansas City Star’s Dave Helling visit with Barbara Bollier, Democratic candidate for Kansas’ open U.S. Senate seat.

They’re also joined by political strategist Michele Watley and KCMO-AM radio host Pete Mundo to break down Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris.

Bollier pushing to bring independent voice to Senate

Hoping to flip one of Kansas’ U.S. Senate seats, Bollier is in the midst of the heated race with Rep. Roger Marshall. They’re both physicians in the Sunflower State, but that seems to be where the similarities end.

“I am a physician. I’m not a politician,” she told Holt and Helling. “What I focus on — I focus on facts and data and science and common sense. That’s what we need to fix problems. We need more of that in Washington right now.

Bollier is adamant that she would be an independent lawmaker in D.C., standing with Kansans unlike her opponent who she said only votes along party lines.

“Both sides are able to support me because I represent the people,” the former Republican turned Democrat said.

Bollier said while she’s been praying for the President’s full recovery from COVID-19, she’s been very disappointed with the Trump administration and Congress’ handling of the pandemic.

You can hear her speak more on the coronavirus crisis — plus the Supreme Court pick, abortion laws, the intense campaign ads and more — in the video player above.

Will the VP debate get out of hand, too?

Unlike past elections, Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate seems to have an higher level of importance.

Watley said, based on their backgrounds, she knows both Harris and Pence are very well-prepared for the event. But if she were in the room with the Democratic candidate before the debate, she’d tell Harris to focus in on the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the local political strategist thinks the vice presidential debate could actually be quite different from Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s showdown.

“I think that what we’ll see in this debate that we didn’t see in the presidential debate is a real substantive conversation and back-and-forth about the issues,” Watley said.

Mundo said he thinks Pence will do a good job of bringing style and substance to the campaign and help level out Trump’s “harsh nature.”

He said Pence will have to come out strong, focusing on Harris’ extremely liberal voting record in the U.S. Senate and her handling of the Brett Kavanaugh hearings in 2018.

But why does it seem like the stakes are so high for this debate? And what can we expect for the next presidential debate? The panel breaks down all this and more in the video player above.

