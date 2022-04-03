KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A proposal by some Missourians would change the way that you vote.

The Better Elections Missouri Initiative would make just one primary in the future, no matter your political party.

A spokesperson for the group, Scott Charton, said candidates from both parties would be on the same ballot, and you the voter would get to vote for your top choice.

“The top four finishers would go on to November to what we call an instant runoff or what others call ‘ranked choice voting,'” Charton said during 4Star Politics. “Then in November, you rank the candidates one to four or you could vote for your top choice. That’s up to you That’s why there are more choices for voters.”

Charton needs to collect 180,000 signatures by May 8 to get this initiative on the November ballot. If this was approved, voters wouldn’t see the changes until 2024.

Missouri redistricting

The Missouri House has defeated a congressional redistricting plan passed by the state Senate, intensifying a stalemate that could lead to court intervention.

The vote Thursday by the House came after the Senate already had refused to negotiate over their differences.

“The senate I guess on Monday or tomorrow will decide if they’re going go to conference or not. If not, there’s other bills that contain these pieces of legislation or it goes to the courts or other things happen,” Democratic political consultant Jason Grill said on 4Star Politics.

Though Republicans hold overwhelming legislative majorities, Missouri is the only state that has not either enacted or at least passed a new congressional map after the 2020 census. Maps also remain uncertain in a few other states because of vetoes or court challenges.

