4Star Politics: Rep. Cleaver looks ahead to new administration on Inauguration Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time in more than a century, a president did not attend the inauguration of his successor.

People attending President Joe Biden’s Inauguration Ceremony say as soon as he was sworn into office Wednesday morning he shared a message of unity. It’s the first of many changes expected at the White House in the coming weeks and months.

U.S Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, (D-Mo.) attended the ceremony. He joins this week’s edition of 4Star Politics with John Holt and The Kansas City Star’s Dave Helling to talk about the transition from the Trump administration to Biden’s administration.

Cleaver called the past four years of the Trump administration “unnerving” and “troubled from the very beginning.”

The Missouri Representative gave Trump credit for Operation Warp Speed, which fast-tracked the development of COVID-19 vaccine, but said Trump failed Americans when he failed to have a clear distribution plan for the vaccine.

Hear more from Rep. Cleaver, Holt and Helling on the latest political news and more

FOX4 and The Kansas City Star are partnering to bring you 4Star Politics, a special digital venture with new episodes released Wednesdays at 5 p.m.