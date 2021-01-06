4Star Politics: Talking Capitol chaos and COVID-19 with Mayor Lucas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Capitol Chaos as demonstrators delay the Electoral College certification from the 2020 election.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas joins this week’s edition of 4Star Politics with FOX4’s John Holt and The Kansas City Star’s Dave Helling.

They all agree that 2020 was a nightmare year, but with the riot at the U.S. Capitol, 2021 is starting like no one expected.

Mayor Lucas described the images of demonstrators inside the Capitol as “heartbreaking” and “disgusting.” He also referred to the group as domestic terrorists, and says they did things that should never happen.

He thanked U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt (R) MO and U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran (R) KS for upholding their constitutional oath to make sure things like elections are followed and respected.

Mayor Lucas called out U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R) MO and U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall saying he was disappointed by the steps they, and others, took that he thinks helped lead to the violence on Capitol Hill.

While the mayor pointed out the U.S. is built on peaceful transfers of power, he says the demonstrations that took place in Kansas City and across the country last year were different.

Holt, Helling and Mayor Lucas also talk about COVID-19, the city’s response to the virus and what needs to happen to make the vaccine available to even more people.

Watch the video above to hear what to expect for the Chief’s first playoff game at Arrowhead, and if there’s a possibility that we could be closer to lifting COVID restrictions.

FOX4 and The Kansas City Star are partnering to bring you 4Star Politics, a special digital venture with new episodes released Wednesdays at 5 p.m.