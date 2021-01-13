4Star Politics: The historic week of Capitol chaos and presidential impeachment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Seven days that started with chaos at the United States Capitol ended with members of the House of Representatives voting to impeach President Donald Trump, for the second time in his presidency.

KCMO Talk Radio 710’s Pete Mundo and Colleen Nelson, Editorial Page Editor for The Kansas City Star, join this week’s edition of 4Star Politics with John Holt and The Kansas City Star’s Dave Helling to talk about the past week and what it could mean for the next four years.

“For all the whirlwind of events these past four years, this past week will absolutely stand out,” Nelson said.

The events of the past week overshadowed inauguration plans for President-elect Joe Biden. It will also impact the first weeks of his presidency. The Senate will likely face an impeachment trial as a new president works to appoint members to his cabinet and have them confirmed.

There are also reports that Trump is considering running for President again in 2024. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) may also be fighting for the Republican party’s support.

The status of both politicians has changed dramatically in the past week. Both challenged the results of the 2020 election. Some say that added fuel to the fire for those who thought the election was stolen.

“I do think the criticism against Sen. Hawley that somehow he incited this is not fair. “There’s no way of knowing, what if no senators, or what if it was one senator, one Republican senator who said they were going to object?” Mundo said. There’s no guarantee that things would have been any different.

Hear more from Nelson, Mundo, Holt and Helling on the latest political news and more in the video player above.

FOX4 and The Kansas City Star are partnering to bring you 4Star Politics, a special digital venture with new episodes released Wednesdays at 5 p.m.