KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Congress returns to The Hill. With mid-terms looming, inflation surging, the President’s rating sagging, what gets done?

FOX4’s John Holt and The Kansas City Star’s Dave Helling are joined by Tal Axelrod, Political Reporter for The Hill to discuss issues looming all the way from Washington, D.C. to the Statehouse in Topeka.

Congress faces the point where the calendar is shrinking if they hope to get anything accomplished before the upcoming elections.

“There are a ton of things to get done in a very short timeframe. Negotiations over COVID aid, aid for Ukraine, Democrats want to try to muscle through a reconciliation bill and those are just the big budget issues,” Axelrod said.

The issues don’t stop there. Lawmakers also face a number of other issues including inflation and the looming possibility of a recession.

Click on the video player at the top of the page to hear what our experts think are some of the top issues facing the country, and the Kansas City metro right now.

FOX4 and The Kansas City Star are partnering to bring you 4Star Politics, a special venture with new episodes airing on FOX4 every Sunday at 10 a.m. and posted online at FOX4KC.com.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.