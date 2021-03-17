4Star Politics: A year into COVID-19 fight and still ‘we’re not ready for this’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A year after the metro shutdown, we still have a lot to learn about the steps communities, states and the government took to try to manage the outbreak.

KCUR’s Steve Kraske and Leadership Consultant Ron Freeman join FOX4’s John Holt and Kansas City Star Editorial Board member Dave Helling on the latest episode of “4Star Politics” to talk about lessons we’ve learned during the pandemic and what needs to happen moving forward.

“I don’t know what we did right,” Freeman said. “Half million people have died from this virus, and yet we don’t seem to have answers.” I think we’ve learned from a nation that we’re not invincible.”

We were vulnerable when it came to the coronaviruses and also because many Americans felt like they needed to pick sides on issues like wearing masks or getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

“It was amazing to me how quickly it did [become political],” Kraske said. “I think we learned a lot of things here. I think it’s easy to second guess public officials here, but when this thing first hit it was scary.”

A year ago, no one knew what to expect from the coronavirus. We started by wearing masks and quickly arrived at a step where metro leaders shutdown businesses to stop the virus from spreading. Some of those decisions also alienated people who thought leaders overreacted.

“I think we’ve learned that folks out in these parts do not want to be regulated, do not want to be told what to do. Do not want to see their rights go away even in the wake of something as potentially as serious as a global pandemic,” Kraske said.

Another lesson learned is that we don’t know who is in charge of making some of those decisions.

“I think one of the things that we’ll all have to revisit now is what are the lines of authority? What is the basis of making these decisions, What does oversight look like?” Helling said.

Many Americans say they want strong leadership, but when it doesn’t feel right, there’s a lot of controversy, and in a situation like the pandemic, many reflect and wonder if leaders made the right decisions.

“If you’re going to shut me down, show me some benefit,” Freeman said. “A lot of people are saying I’m not sure what happened here. I don’t know that we can make the strong argument that if we hadn’t shut down Kansas City or Missouri the way we did if that would have a different result than we did by doing the shutdowns.”

Another source of confusion and frustration is how states and communities handle vaccinations. Kansas City leaders said they worked to get the COVID-19 vaccines into the urban core and to the high-risk population. Even with a lot of planning, many people are falling through the cracks.

“I think there’s been such a rush to get shots in as many people, into the arms of as many people as we can that that sector of the population has truly been overlooked,” Kraske said. “The idea here is to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as we can. If you can’t get there right now, we’re not going to worry about you until maybe later. And that’s a problem.”

Another issue is that many minorities don’t trust the vaccines, don’t trust the hospitals.

“They don’t want to go into those places and be at risk,” Freeman said.

Vaccine distribution is only part of a much larger issue.

“We’re just not prepared for an event like this in anyway. We’re not prepared for health steps, we’re not prepared for quarantine, our health system was overmatched for many many months. We didn’t have masks, ventilators, we don’t have enough vaccines,” Helling said.

Watch this week’s full episode of 4Star Politics in the above video player.

FOX4 and The Kansas City Star are partnering to bring you 4Star Politics, a special digital venture with new episodes released Wednesdays at 5 p.m.