‘Anything can happen in Missouri in 2022’; 4Star Politics analyzes the state without Sen. Roy Blunt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt announced he won’t seek reelection when his term ends, opening a Senate seat he’s held for a decade. Before he represented Missouri in the Senate, he spent 14 years in the House or Representatives.

John Hancock and Michael Kelley join FOX4’s John Holt and Kansas City Star Editorial Board member Dave Helling on the latest episode of “4Star Politics.”

Kelley is the former Executive Director of the Missouri Democratic Party and John Hancock is the former Chairman of the Missouri Republican Party. The pair now hosts “Hancock and Kelley,” a digital political show that can be watched on FOX 2’s website in St. Louis,

The experts spent time talking about Sen. Blunt’s legacy and analyzing what Missouri’s future will be without his representation in Congress going forward.

“This is a guy who’s been in politics for 40 years,” said Hancock. “Roy Blunt is one of the, unfortunately, the dying breeds in Washington, D.C. He was equally adept at understanding the politics and how political processes work and he was equally adept at understanding the nuances and detail policy.”

Hancock says he believes that Blunt will be remembered as a leader who always knew the details of issues and he knew why he supported or opposed each one. He also pointed out that Blunt was uniquely qualified to get things done.

Kelley agreed that Blunt’s bipartisanship is something that both Congress and Missouri will miss.

“I’m sad to see Roy Blunt go,” Kelley said. “I’ve spent my entire life fighting Roy Blunt in campaigns. But this is a man who puts that stuff aside.”

Kelley pointed out that Blunt can work with others and has brought opportunities to both Kansas City and St. Louis, two areas that haven’t delivered a lot of votes for him.

“I’m worried about what the Republican Party looks like in Missouri going forward because with Roy Blunt you had a principal conservative. A man that really reflected a lot of the values that a lot of us grew up respecting about Ronald Regan, even if we differed,” Kelley said.

Blunt’s departure provides opportunity to a wide variety of candidates from across the state.

Kelley acknowledged that the election will be an uphill battle for Democrats. He said President Biden’s policy will need to be one that resonates with Missourians. While the party expects to have strong candidates for the race, Kelley said the candidate will need to be someone special to win.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is one of the only people who’ve already said he will not run for Blunt’s seat.

Helling weighed in, saying he believes the wider the field, the better the chance that the door is left open for a candidate like former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens to take the seat.

“It certainly would give Greitens a better chance. It potentially gives any one of these candidates a better chance,” Hancock said.

Kelley had no problem making a case against Greitens for senate.

“I think Eric Greitens is an absolute embarrassment for his party, the state of Missouri, and for his own family and continues to be,” Kelley said. “I also think he’s bad for the direction of the Republican Party, but who am I to say?”

Kelley points out that there will be female candidates, and Greitens needs to be held accountable for his actions.

“They’re well documented and quite embarrassing, and I think it really puts him in a worst case position if you will than if he was running against an institutional incumbent,” Kelley said.

There are many other candidates who will throw their names in the race before it’s all said and done.

Watch this week’s full episode of 4Star Politics in the above video player.

