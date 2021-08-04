4Star Politics: Analyzing the outcome of Tuesday’s primary and lessons learned

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The calendar says it’s the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean things are cooling off in the political world.

FOX4’s John Holt and The Kansas City Star’s Dave Helling are joined by political analysts Jason Grill and Annie Pressley to talk about Tuesday’s primary and COVID-19 headlines impacting the metro.

In Overland Park, Mike Czinege and Curt Skoog won the right to move on to the general election. The candidate who wins that election will become the next mayor of Overland Park.

“His (Czinege) whole platform was kinda keeping Overland Park where it is,” Grill said. “He wasn’t an advocate for more development. He wasn’t an advocate for the status quo. He kinda ran the ‘I want a single family house neighborhood. We don’t need to keep growing as a city, we’re at a crossroads.'”

Outgoing Overland Park Mayor Carl Gerlach endorsed Curt Skoog in the primary.

“He’s (Skoog) kind of the status quo guy, or the development guy, but you’re hearing a tinge of partisanship in what is nominally a nonpartisan election,” Helling said.

“It’s was pretty clear, spending 16 years on the city council and the other guy was a retired business executive from AMC Theaters which just got hammered during COVID. So they brought very different ideas to this race. The fact that they separated it out by party wasn’t at all surprising,” Pressley said.

In Wyandotte County, Mayor and CEO of the Unified Government David Alvey came in second in the primary, which could be concerning for his supporters.

“That’s the question, where do these other voters go,” Grill said. “What kind of turnout numbers do we expect in November compared to August for a non-midterm election, non Presidential year?”

The turnout will likely play a huge role in how the November elections are decided.

“We’ve talked about the changes that we’re seeing on the Kansas side of our community and the liberal nature of the voters, and we did not see that in these primaries,” Pressley said. “Everybody appears to be moving toward the middle, as far as I can tell and away from the fringes, which is great news for the clamor we often hear.”

“I just think that this whole antigovernment message, it continues to resonate with voters, especially in primaries,” Grill said. “It showed itself yesterday.”

