4Star Politics: Breaking down President Biden’s job performance one year into his administration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — President Joe Biden is approaching the anniversary of his inauguration, and this week the 4Star Politics panel takes a look at his first year in office, and how effective his administration has been.

FOX4’s John Holt and The Kansas City Star’s Dave Helling talk about a variety of topics related to the executive branch with political consultants Annie Presley and Jason Grill.

While the president and his party tout accomplishments that include passage of a bi-partisan infrastructure bill and another aimed at COVID relief, his approval rating is under water, with Real Clear Politics’ average showing more than 53% disapprove, while about 42% approve.

The U.S. economy is mired in rising inflation, and the pandemic continues to grip the country, with cases reaching record levels and tests hard to come by.

The panel breaks down his role related to both the economy and the pandemic, whether he’s effectively governing as a moderate and a uniter, and what he has to do to improve his position and approval rating in the year ahead.

FOX4 and The Kansas City Star are partnering to bring you 4Star Politics, a special digital venture with new episodes released Wednesdays at 5 p.m.