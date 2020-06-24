4Star Politics: FOX4 and The Kansas City Star debut digital political show

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 and The Kansas City Star are joining forces to provide complete political coverage of the region and country in a new digital show: 4Star Politics.

Between now, the primary election in August and the general election in November, we’ll cover the most important issues voters have to consider. We’ll also talk to a range of politicians and leaders from the local level all the way up to Washington.

You can watch the show every Wednesday beginning at 5 p.m.

In this debut episode, here’s what you can expect:

Discussion with KC Mayor Quinton Lucas

FOX4’s John Holt and The Star’s Dave Helling talk to Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas as he reflects on his first year in office, how the city has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, and how he plans to achieve some of his agenda going forward.

With a challenging six months ahead, Lucas discusses the city’s homicide problem and possible changes for KCPD.

Kansas Primaries

Holt and Helling talk to Bryan Lowry, The Star’s Washington correspondent, about the race for Kansas’ U.S. Senate seat and an intriguing Republican primary. You’ve probably seen Bob Hamilton’s commercials, and the panel discusses whether he can give a fight to more well-known politicians Kris Kobach, former Kansas Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate, and U.S. Representative Roger Marshall, who currently serves Kansas’ 1st Congressional District in Washington D.C.

They also discuss the race for Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District and a crowded Republican primary.

How COVID-19 has reshaped the landscape

Holt and Helling talk about how COVID-19 has changed this year’s political races, how it’s impacted fundraising and what they expect to see with only six weeks until the primaries.