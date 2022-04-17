KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From inflation to immigration, issues are weighing heavy on the country. Congress is caught in the middle as mid-term elections loom.

FOX4’s John Holt and The Kansas City Star’s Dave Helling are joined by U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, II, D-Mo. to get a gauge about what’s happening on Capitol Hill.

In addition to national issues, one of the largest issues facing Missouri’s 5th District is that because to redistricting no one knows what the district will look like in November.

If you missed this episode of 4Star Politics on TV Sunday morning, watch it when it’s convenient for you in the video player at the top of the page.

