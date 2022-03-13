KANSAS CITY, Mo. — March means its tournament time in Kansas City, but this year it’s only the beginning.

Kathy Nelson, President of the Kansas City Sports Commission joins FOX4’s John Holt and The Kansas City Star’s Dave Helling for this episode of 4Star Politics.

The Men’s and Women’s Big 12 Championship Tournament is wrapping up this weekend in Kansas City. Two years ago the tournaments were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year games were held with limited attendance, but fan fest was canceled.

This year it’s starting to feel like a normal March in Kansas City.

“It certainly has felt like a normal week to our staff, and I think to the city. We had to move some snow around of course on Thursday, but pep rallies are full and hopping. There’s all kinds of school colors walking around town, hotels are full. A sellout for men’s and a lot of tickets being sold for the women’s championship this weekend,” Nelson said.

People used to get excited to come to Kansas City, and the excitement is still there, according to Nelson.

“We don’t take these championships, these men’s and women’s championships for granted. The whole month of March of basketball for our city. We work really hard. It’s a 13-month planning process for us and we work very hard to welcome fans back. There’s so much to do in Kansas City,” Nelson said.

There is now competition for the events. The tournaments will be in Kansas City through 2025, but looking forward the city will need to bid on the events again, this time with 4 new teams entering the Big XII Conference.

The Sports Commission is bidding on the World Cup, and will soon know if it will be a host city. It’s also looking forward to hosting the NFL Draft in 2023.

