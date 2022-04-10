KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Legislative sessions on each side of the state line are winding down, but lawmakers still have a lot of work to do.

Missouri lawmakers have passed a budget, but in Kansas, there is a lot of work left to do before a budget will be in place.

FOX4’s John Holt and The Kansas City Star’s Dave Helling are joined by Jason Hancock of the Missouri Independent and Tim Carpenter of the Kansas Reflector to focus on the key issues each state must still address.

