4Star Politics: Mayor Alvey on COVID-19 in KCK; D.C. reporter Raquel Martin on stimulus check debate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week on 4Star Politics, Mayor David Alvey of Kansas City, Kansas and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County joins FOX4’s John Holt and The Kansas City Star’s Dave Helling to discuss the local response to COVID-19, and how it works in tandem with the other Core 4 governments in the metro.

New this week, Washington, D.C. bureau reporter Raquel Martin joins the panel as politicians continue to debate whether another round of stimulus checks is warranted, as well as other debates around the U.S. Capitol.

COVID-19 Struggles in Kansas City, Kansas/Wyadnotte County

Mayor Alvey talks to Holt and Helling about the unique challenges his area faces with positive test rates sitting at 15.5%, whereas in Jackson County, Mo., it’s 5.23% and Johnson County, Kan., is at 4.4%.

He also dives into the decision to mandate wearing masks in public places, and why it’s important to have cooperation between his area, Johnson County, Kan., Kansas City, Mo., and Jackson County, Mo.

What’s the status on another round of stimulus checks?

FOX4’s Washington D.C., reporter Raquel Martin has the latest updates on the debate over a second round of economic stimulus payments, and how a resurgence of COVID-19 cases may be pushing the issue for both Republicans and Democrats, after Democrats had already pushed a bill through the House.

She also talks about frontburner issues surrounding police reform, and the renaming of military bases named after former confederate leaders, which has some level of bi-partisan support.

