4Star Politics: Sitting down with MO governor candidate Galloway, U.S. House candidate Adkins in KS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week on 4Star Politics we’re sitting down with candidates in major races for both Missouri and Kansas voters. FOX4’s John Holt and The Kansas City Star’s Dave Helling interview Missouri governor candidate Nicole Galloway (D) and U.S. House candidate Amanda Adkins (R) in Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District.

With no shortage of other political topics to cover, Holt and Helling are also joined by strategists Jason Grill and Annie Presley to discuss fallout from the first presidential debate and what polls are showing to be a tight race for Kansas’ U.S. Senate seat between Barbara Bollier (D) and Roger Marshall (R).

Nicole Galloway makes her pitch to be Missouri’s next governor

Presently Missouri’s state auditor, Galloway goes into her plan to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes issuing a statewide mask mandate. She talks about contrasts in what she would do going forward versus what incumbent Governor Mike Parson did when the pandemic emerged and shut down economies across the state and country in March.

She also responds to criticism levied against her work as auditor and discusses her relationship with law enforcement offices across the state and at the federal level.

Amanda Adkins talks about her campaign against U.S. Representative Sharice Davids

Adkins is running to represent Kansas’ 3rd District, which flipped from red to blue when Rep. Davids defeated Kevin Yoder in 2018, denying him a fifth term, and talks about how her background makes her capable for the job.

She believes constituents are focused on the economy and healthy households among other core issues, and touts her experience working at Cerner as a key to representing the district.

She also talks about the effectiveness in response to COVID-19 by both President Donald Trump and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, and gives them each a grade on the work they’ve done.

Diving into the debate, new polling in KS U.S. Senate race

Republican strategist Presley and Democratic strategist Grill recap what’s been panned as a chaotic and frustrating first debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. They talk about what we learned, or what we didn’t, and whether either candidate was able to break through with undecided voters.

The panel closes out the show with a discussion about dueling internal polls in the race to be Kansas’ next U.S. Senator, where both Barbara Bollier and current U.S. Representative Roger Marshall say they have an edge. Aside from the slim margins, the panel recognized something else that sticks out about the polls that may hold the answer to who wins.

FOX4 and The Kansas City Star are partnering to bring you 4Star Politics, a special digital venture with new episodes released Wednesdays at 5 p.m.